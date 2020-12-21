Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan Recreate '90s Nostalgia in Coolie No1 New Song Mirchi Lagi Toh

One of the most iconic chartbusters from the '90s is back in a spicier version. The remade version of the iconic dance number 'Tujhko Mirchi Lagi' from the upcoming film Coolie No. 1 has dropped, with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan stepping into the dancing shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Taking everyone down memory lane, the song features the original singers Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Reimagined by Lilo George - DJ Chetas, the original song was composed by Anand-Milind and lyrics were penned by Sameer.

Varun shared the song on Instagram and wrote, "#MirchiLagiToh song out now! 🌶️ #iconic relive the 90’s because im done with 2020."

Speaking about the new version of the song for the much-awaited Christmas release, director David Dhawan said, "Songs from the original Coolie No. 1 are hugely popular and timeless, according to me these tracks also helped the film. I was always clear that if I ever made this film again, I would use these blockbuster songs. The songs from the original were created by music directors Anand Milind and written by lyricist Sameer, who are close to me. We have done a lot of work together, by including these songs in the new Coolie No.1 it was my way to payback."

Watch the full song here:

The world premiere of Coolie No.1 will be on December 25 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.