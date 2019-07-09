Take the pledge to vote

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan to Recreate Govinda's 'Main Toh Raste Se' Song From Coolie No 1

David Dhawan says that even though the hit song will be remade with Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, the essence of the original will be retained.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
At a time when almost every '90s hit song is being remade to boost film promotions, it is hardly surprising that the remake of Coolie No 1 will also have recreated versions of the original songs. Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha is probably one of the most popular songs in Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's career. The hit number is now getting a new life with Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Sara and Varun are coming together for the remake of the 1995 film, helmed by David Dhawan. Varun, Sara and Paresh Rawal will be slipping into the shoes of Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan respectively. The film's shooting will kick off in Bangkok on August 5, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Read: Varun Dhawan Takes Over the Coolie No 1 Badge from Govinda, Announces Release Date

In keeping with the trend of remakes, the film's team will be bringing back the original chartbuster Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha in the upcoming comedy. The new version will be created by Tanishk Bagchi, who is one of the most popular remake composers in Hindi music currently. David promises that he is not going to mess with the original.

"It is an important song for our film, and it has heart. But But times have changed so I am going to picturise it very differently with Varun and Sara," David said, adding that song's recall value plays a huge role in a film's success.

The original song was shot in Bangalore. Reminiscing about it, David pointed out that they had found a lot of bhel puri stalls in a place in Bangalore, and since it is one of the most popular street foods in Mumbai, the song was shot to show the lead pair exploring the streets of Maximum City.

