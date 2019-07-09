Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan to Recreate Govinda's 'Main Toh Raste Se' Song From Coolie No 1
David Dhawan says that even though the hit song will be remade with Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, the essence of the original will be retained.
David Dhawan says that even though the hit song will be remade with Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, the essence of the original will be retained.
At a time when almost every '90s hit song is being remade to boost film promotions, it is hardly surprising that the remake of Coolie No 1 will also have recreated versions of the original songs. Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha is probably one of the most popular songs in Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's career. The hit number is now getting a new life with Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan.
Sara and Varun are coming together for the remake of the 1995 film, helmed by David Dhawan. Varun, Sara and Paresh Rawal will be slipping into the shoes of Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan respectively. The film's shooting will kick off in Bangkok on August 5, reported Mumbai Mirror.
Read: Varun Dhawan Takes Over the Coolie No 1 Badge from Govinda, Announces Release Date
In keeping with the trend of remakes, the film's team will be bringing back the original chartbuster Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha in the upcoming comedy. The new version will be created by Tanishk Bagchi, who is one of the most popular remake composers in Hindi music currently. David promises that he is not going to mess with the original.
"It is an important song for our film, and it has heart. But But times have changed so I am going to picturise it very differently with Varun and Sara," David said, adding that song's recall value plays a huge role in a film's success.
The original song was shot in Bangalore. Reminiscing about it, David pointed out that they had found a lot of bhel puri stalls in a place in Bangalore, and since it is one of the most popular street foods in Mumbai, the song was shot to show the lead pair exploring the streets of Maximum City.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dutee Chand, India's First Openly Gay Athlete, Is Cosmopolitan's Latest Cover Girl
- Good News For BSNL Customers As The 2.2GB Bumper Offer For Prepaid Users is Extended Again
- WWE Star John Cena Meets Kohli Ahead of World Cup Semi-Finals But You Can't See Him
- India vs New Zealand: Bat Big, Hit Rohit with a Lightning Boult - How Blackcaps Can Beat India
- Yuvraj Singh Adds New Dimension to Bottle Cap Challenge
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s