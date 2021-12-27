Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Seen Roaming On A Bike In Indore, Video Goes Viral.

Actress Sara Ali Khan was recently busy promoting her latest release Atarangi Re. So was actor Vicky Kaushal with his wedding celebrations after his marriage with Katrina Kaif on December 9. Now, both the actors have come together for their new film Luka Chuppi 2. Vicky and Sara have been busy shooting for their upcoming film. Recently, a video of both the actors has been doing rounds on the internet. Giving just a glimpse, Vicky can be seen riding a bike, while Sara is seen sitting behind him.

Here’s the video:

Both of them were spotted in a simple look in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Vicky is wearing a green T-shirt and a muffler. Sara Ali Khan is seen in a yellow saree. From the looks of both the actors, it can be said that they might be portraying the roles of a couple from a middle-class family.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together on screen for the first time. Fans are looking forward to seeing the on-screen chemistry of this new pair. “I am just happy to be working with Vicky. I hope that I will learn a lot from him,” Sara said in a recent interview.

Sara in a short span of time has created a special fan base for herself. For the past several days, Sara has been busy promoting her film Atarangi Re. The song Chaka-Chak from this movie has become very popular since its release. The film is well-received by the audience and also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead.

