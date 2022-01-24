CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Share Most Breathtaking Pics As They Spend 'Me Time' By Narmada River

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently shooting together for an untitled film in Madhya Pradesh.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal spent their Sunday by exploring the places located on the Narmada river bank in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. Both the actors are currently shooting together for a film in MP.

Sara took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures of her spending some “me time" at Maheshwar Ghat by the river Narmada. The actress looked absolute gorgeous as she sat on a boat and smiled for pictures. Sara was wearing a lavender sharara which looked too classy and elegant. She kept her hair open and makeup minimal.

Vicky Kaushal, who recently tied the knot with actor Katrina Kaif, also posted a bunch of pics in which he can be seen sitting on the banks of Narmada alone and enjoying the serene evening.

Before this, Vicky and Sara had been shooting in Indore. Several pictures and a video of Vicky riding a bike on the streets of Indore had also surfaced online. Sara Ali Khan was seen riding pillion as she held Vicky. In the viral video, Sara Ali Khan wore a yellow saree with floral print, an olive green sweater as she tied her hair back and wore earrings. She also carried a handbag. Vicky Kaushal wore a teal coloured T-shirt paired with jeans and a maroon half jacket. He opted for loafers and also wore a helmet.

Although it is unclear which film Vicky and Sara have been shooting for, reports suggest that it is the untitled romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

first published:January 24, 2022, 08:17 IST