Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey Visit Dwarkadhish, Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temples in Gujarat Amid Gaslight Shoot

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey are busy shooting for their next film in Gujarat. The pair will be appearing on screen together for the first time in a film. Shooting of the film titled Gaslight began in February in Gujarat. Now, Sara and Vikrant have been spotted visiting some holy places together in the state.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a clip of the two, in which Sara and Vikrant can be seen visiting the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat. Sara chose to wear a white cotton salwar suit whereas Vikrant can be seen in a blue shirt and denims. Both had a saffron scarf around their necks. Following the COVID-19 protocols, Sara and Vikrant kept their mouth covered with masks.

Later, the actress also shared photos from her trip to the Nageshvara Jyotirlinga with Vikrant. Dedicating her post to him, she wrote in her typical ‘Sara ki shayari’ way, “Nice to have you mere saath, Filming, inspiring, holding my haath, Being there and helping me for har ek baat, Thank you, Jai Bholenath."

Advertisement

Sara’s connection with Lord Shiva is special. She is often seen visiting Shiva temples and other holy places during her vacations of shoot of her films. Sara is an ardent believer in God and she always seeks the blessings of God during the shoot or before the release of any of her films. Earlier this year, she was seen in Indore shooting with Vicky Kaushal for Luka Chuppi 2.

Talking about Gaslight, a source told Pinkvilla that a major part of the film will be shot in Rajkot and the remaining shooting of the film will be continued in Mumbai. The cast and crew are currently in Gujarat shooting the first sequences of the film.

In a conversation with India Today, Vikrant revealed, “We’ve just started shooting. It’s been wonderful so far. We are in Gujarat. It’s another film where I am tapped into something new. It’s a very interesting part. I am collaborating with Sara and Chitrangada Singh. I am really excited.”

Gaslight is being directed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for Bhoot Police. The film will cast Vikrant Massey, Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh in the main roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.