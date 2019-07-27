Sara Ali Khan Walks the Ramp as Kartik Aaryan Cheers On, Judgementall Hai Kya Falls Way Short of Greatness

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have generated curiosity ever since the actress confessed she has a crush on the Luka Chuppi actor. Now that the two are starring in a film together, the hype around them have increased. It is being said that the two have developed a special bond, which was quite evident when Kartik was spotted at the front row of a recent fashion show where Sara was the showstopper.

Judgementall Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut, is something of a mixed bag... not unlike its protagonist. The film is alternately a black comedy, a whodunit, a trippy mind-bender, but also frequently a slog. It is both wildly original and frustratingly bizarre.

Here's more news from the world of cinema, glamour and glitz.

Bareilly Ki Barfi star Kriti Sanon turned 29. The actress began her day by cutting a birthday cake in presence of her sister Nupur Sanon and casting producer Mukesh Chhabra. Nupur took to Instagram to share videos from the cake-cutting ceremony, writing, "Tu Khush Reh bas (You just stay Happy)" on one of the videos.

Read: Kriti Sanon Blows Off Candles as Sister Nupur Sings Happy Birthday in Adorable Video

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan marked another first after her Bollywood debut as he walked the ramp for the very first time at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Friday. Her rumoured boyfriend actor Kartik Aryan and brother Ibrahim Ali were also present among the audience to cheer the actress for her maiden ramp show.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Debuts on the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019, Kartik Aaryan Cheers Her On

Disha Patani, who is quite popular on Instagram for her workout videos, acrobatic and athletic clips and sartorial elegance, took to the photo-video sharing app and posted adorable images of her elder sister Khushboo, who is a Lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces. Disha turned stylist for her sister and shared the latter's images on her Insta handle and stories.

Read: Disha Patani Dolls Up Sister Khushboo, Takes Credit for Hair and Make-up

Despite being two-hour-long, Judgementall Hai Kya feels overlong and overstretched. The film’s second half is so weak, it makes you forget a lot of what you enjoyed in the first half. Kangana Ranaut is solid, and Rajkummar Rao brings a real element of mystery to his character. But the film falls way short of greatness on account of a muddled script that loses steam halfway.

Read: Judgementall Hai Kya Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao Film Falls Way Short of Greatness

Netflix's Emmy-winning drama Orange is the New Black is back with the final season. The finale is going to be an emotional moment for fans who have made this critical acclaimed show also the most watched Netflix original. If you have spent part of your teen years obsessing over Remix, you'll be glad to know that the show's creator Goldie Behl is back with a sequel of sorts in REJCTX for ZEE5.

Read: Streaming Now: Orange is the New Black Returns for a Final Time on Netflix, Remix’s Sequel Rejctx is on ZEE5

Follow @News18Movies for more