Sara Ali Khan Will Surely Compel You To Tap Your Feet As She Grooves To ‘Samundar Mein Nahake’

If one has to describe Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram, lively, entertaining and fun are the words that should surely be used. Each time the actress shares a post on social media, she leaves netizens impressed. Whether it is her ‘Knock Knock’ videos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan or her dance videos, Sara knows how to rule Instagram. Once again, the actress is making headlines for her latest post.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen grooving to RD Burman’s evergreen song ‘Samundar mein Nahake’. Sara can be seen dancing along with hairstylist Sanky Evrus on what looks like a beach with a small salt pyramid behind them. She wore a black dress and paired it with a denim jacket. “Namak mein Chamak, Thumak Thumak,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s Dance Video Here:

Several fans took to the comment section of Sara Ali Khan’s post and appreciated her dancing skills. While one of the fans wrote ‘Superb’, another social media user called her ‘Çutie’. The comment section of Sara’s post is flooded with fire and heart emojis.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming movie titled Gaslight in Gujarat with Vikrant Massey. Recently, the two were also snapped as they visited the Dwarkadhish temple in the state. Later, she also shared photos from her trip to the Nageshvara Jyotirlinga with Vikrant and dedicate her post to him in a typical ‘Sara ki shayari’ way. “Nice to have you mere saath, Filming, inspiring, holding my haath, Being there and helping me for har ek baat, Thank you, Jai Bholenath,” she wrote. Gaslight will be Sara and Vikrant’s first film together.

