Sara Ali Khan Wishes Ex Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan On His Birthday, Says 'Hope This Year Is All...'

Sara Ali Khan wished her ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan on his birthday. The actor turned a year older on Tuesday, November 22, and rang in his birthday with his family. He shared pictures from the surprise they threw for him. Sara shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wished the Love Aaj Kal star.

“Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan. Hope this year is all that you’ve hoped for and may all your dream continue coming true," she wrote. Sara Ali Khan The Atrangi Re actress also added a sticker reading Happy Birthday.

Although rumours did the rounds that Sara and Kartik were dating during their shooting of Love Aaj Kal, it wasn’t until Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 this year that she revealed that the reports were right. The actress revealed that they dated after Karan confirmed that she dated the Shehzada actor. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said to which Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

Kartik reacted to Sara’s confession in a chat with Film Companion. The actor was confronted for lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews when he said, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else)."

This year, Sara and Kartik have been spotted speaking at events this year. Pictures and videos of them chatting ave gone viral, hinting at them being cordial.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both actors have been busy with their respective projects. Kartik will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor-backed Freddy, followed by Shehzada. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan’s next, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, and Hera Pheri 3, in which he is rumoured to be replacing Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline. Whereas, Sara will be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and a yet-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal.

