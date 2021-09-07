Sara Ali Khan Wishes Friend a Happy Birthday with New Pics from Maldives

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is vacationing in the Maldives. On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share four stunning pictures from the island nation. In the first two pictures and the fourth one, the actress can be seen sharing the frame with her friend. The two are seen holding a bicycle and laughing their hearts out. In the third one, Sara alone is posing with the crystal clear water as the backdrop. Sara can be seen sporting a white shirt with light blue bottoms.

“Aasma ki bulandiyon pe naam ho aapka, chand ki dharti par mukaam ho aapka. Hum to rehte hain chhoti si duniya mein, par Ishwar kare sara jahaan ho apka. Happiest Birthday my pretty best friend. Thank you for being my Sara and my Sahara," the actress wrote alongside the pictures in Hindi and and wished her best friend on her birthday. She added the hashtags #twinning, #soulsisters, #live, #laugh and #love to her post.

On the work front, Sara has a musical film Atrangi Re coming alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai film is scheduled for release in August this year. Sara is likely to feature in the upcoming mythological based superhero film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, led by Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

