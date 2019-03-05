English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan Wishes Happy Birthday to the 'Best Brother in the World' Ibrahim, See Pic
"Happiest birthday to the best brother in the world," said Sara Ali Khan as she wished brother Ibrahim with a goofy post on his 18th birthday.
Image: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan has an adorable way of celebrating her brother's birthday. As Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim turned 18, his sister posted two fun pictures on Instagram, wishing her brother happy birthday just the way siblings do - thanking him for tolerating her nonsense and calling him the best brother ever.
“Happiest birthday to the best brother in the world. Thank you for always having my back (literally) and tolerating all my nonsense patiently (mostly),” she wrote.
The Kedarnath actress, who is known for being her bindaas self, posted two goofy photos of herself and Ibrahim. Take a look:
Curiosity around Ibrahim Ali Khan always runs high, with pictures of him surfacing on the internet time and again as fans go gaga over the teenager's strikingly similar looks to that of a young Saif.
After Sara’s debut film, in an interview with News18's Rajeev Masand, she had talked about how Ibrahim said he was proud of her and she couldn't believe it, given that he is a man of few words. “He's a guy of extremely few words but strong few words. Hearing from him that I am proud of you and for a sibling like Ibrahim to say that, I mean it was really...,” she said.
Sara has recently moved out of her house where she used to stay with her mother Amrita Singh and Ibrahim. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba that was a box office hit. According to reports, Kartik and Sara will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2.
