Sara Ali Khan Wishes Happy Rakhi to Baby Brother Ibrahim with Throwback Photo

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, actress Sara Ali Khan posted a throwback picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The photo was taken when the siblings were tiny tots. In the picture, we can see Sara happily posing with Ibrahim who was just a few months old then.

The 24-year-old actress, who is six years older than Ibrahim, posted the picture with the caption, "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today - touching my, giving me money, feeding me chocolate and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever. #bestbrother #partnerincrime #safeandsecure."

Check out the post here:

Last year too Sara had posted pictures of Rakhi celebrations with baby brother Taimur, Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi and Ibrahim. "To be honest, I don't get to see Taimur very often, but every time I do, he's a bundle of happiness. When Taimur is happy, the whole room is happy. He is my blood and the source of my father's joy," she had said in an interview earlier. This time, Taimur is out of India, and Sara is yet to post pictures of celebration with Ibrahim.

Sara is one among the many celebs who posted Happy Rakhi messages on Instagram. Kunal Kemmu posted a Rakhi picture with his sister Karishma, saying, "I love you to the moon and back @karishmakemmu #happyrakshabandhan"

Actress Kajol posted a rather different Raksha Bandhan message this year, celebrating the bond with younger sister Tanisha Mukerji. She wrote, "Who says protection is male and only one sided? Flexing my big sis muscles this Raksha Bandhan! #happyrakshabandhan."

TV actress Drashti Dhami also posted adorable pictures with her brother Jaisheel as she tied a rakhi on his wrist today.

