Sara Ali Khan Wishes Happy Utkala Dibas with Odissi Dance Video

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan never fails to wow her fans on social media. She recently wished her 20 million strong Insta family happy Utkala Dibas as she shared a folk dance performance video featuring her and a partner.

In the throwback video, Sara is seen wearing a traditional salwar suit as she dances gracefully to the beats. Utkala Dibas is celebrated on April 1 when Odisha state was formed and separated from Bihar back in 1936. While the quality of the video is grainy, it has still gone viral on social media and fans are showering Sara with praises upon witnessing her unseen side in this folk dance video.

Recently, Sara had also pledged to donate funds to help in the fight against the deadly coronavirus spread in India.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and got underwhelming response from the audience at the ticket window. Now, she is all set to feature in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The musical is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Her comedy flick with Varun Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is also in the pipeline for release.

