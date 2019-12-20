Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday, Salman Khan Dominates Every Frame in Dabangg 3

Sara Ali Khan shared adorable family pictures on the occasion of little brother Taimur's third birthday, calling him 'Tim Tim'. Sara's wish includes pictures of her with Taimur, and also one featuring her brother Ibrahim. One photo is from time Taimur and Sara were playing and having fun, while another one shows Sara feeding Taimur while he sits on his stroller.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently snapped practicing cricket in the nets and the pictures of the same were shared on social media by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. The images of Saif Ali Khan's eldest son went viral within a few hours and fans started drawing comparisons between Ibrahim and his late cricketer grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Chulbul Pandey is back after a long sabbatical in Dabangg's third edition and his fans must be eager to see Salman Khan plays it with his trademark swagger. And he does, with a touch of the quirky comic flair and the complete bravado of not just a filmi hero but that of Salman Khan.

Actress Emilia Clarke says she believed suffering from two brain aneurysms would get her fired from her role on HBO's popular fantasy series Game of Thrones. The 33-year-old actress portrayed Daenerys Targaryen in the hit series for the entirety of its run, and experienced two health scares in 2011 and 2013.

Twinkle Khanna has lauded her mother Dimple Kapadia for her performance in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming project Tenet. She retweeted the film's trailer and wrote, "'Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superwoman!' The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet"

