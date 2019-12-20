Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics

Sara Ali Khan shared adorable family pictures on the occasion of little brother Taimur's third birthday. She called him 'Tim Tim'.

Sara's wish includes pictures of the brother-sister, and also has one featuring Ibrahim. One pic is from time Taimur and Sara were playing and having fun, while another one shows Sara feeding Taimur while he sits on his stroller. The one with Ibrahim seems to be from a festival, possibly Rakhi. The cute pics will win over your heart in a minute.

Parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor threw a Christmas themed bash for Taimur on the eve of his third birthday. Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita were also spotted at the party. Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza came with their respective kids. Saif and Kareena distributed cake to the paparazzi outside their residence. Saif, Kareena and Taimur came out to pose for the photographers and Saif was seen asking Taimur to thank everyone when they wishes him Happy Birthday.

Sara is currently shooting for Coolie No 1, but before that her film with Kartik Aaryan will hits theatres. The yet untitled film is expected to come out with some sort of a teaser around New Year. Imtiaz Ali is directing the duo of Kartik and Sara and the film has generated a lot of buzz surrounding the couple's pairing.

Check out Sara's birthday wish for little brother Taimur below:

