Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics

Sara is currently shooting for her May 2020 release 'Coolie No 1'. She shared cute family pictures on the occasion of brother Taimur's third birthday.

News18.com

Updated:December 20, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics
Pataudi Family

Sara Ali Khan shared adorable family pictures on the occasion of little brother Taimur's third birthday. She called him 'Tim Tim'.

Sara's wish includes pictures of the brother-sister, and also has one featuring Ibrahim. One pic is from time Taimur and Sara were playing and having fun, while another one shows Sara feeding Taimur while he sits on his stroller. The one with Ibrahim seems to be from a festival, possibly Rakhi. The cute pics will win over your heart in a minute.

Read: Dabangg 3 Release: Here's a List of Salman Khan Films Grossing 100 Crores or More

Parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor threw a Christmas themed bash for Taimur on the eve of his third birthday. Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita were also spotted at the party. Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza came with their respective kids. Saif and Kareena distributed cake to the paparazzi outside their residence. Saif, Kareena and Taimur came out to pose for the photographers and Saif was seen asking Taimur to thank everyone when they wishes him Happy Birthday.

Read: When Kareena Kapoor Spat on Akshay Kumar Numerous Times

Sara is currently shooting for Coolie No 1, but before that her film with Kartik Aaryan will hits theatres. The yet untitled film is expected to come out with some sort of a teaser around New Year. Imtiaz Ali is directing the duo of Kartik and Sara and the film has generated a lot of buzz surrounding the couple's pairing.

Check out Sara's birthday wish for little brother Taimur below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram