Sara Ali Khan Wows in Latest Close-up Shot, Seen it Yet?

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most interactive B-wood stars on social media. The actress posts throwback pictures, trip diaries and fun videos with friends from the film fraternity. Her quirky and funny poems are also a hit on the internet.

This time, Sara has come with a breathtaking close up upload on Instagram. Sara can be seen staring directly into the lens as a lock of hair perfectly falls across her face. The actress seems to be speaking with her eyes as the shot does not reveal much about her location, except for being out in the sun.

Sara can be seen wearing a multi colored sweater and her caption is also very inspirational. She urged her followers to keep the feeling of wonder always with them while peace can reside within them. The caption to the post read: “Be filled with wonder. Be touched by peace”.

Celebrity and fashion photographer Harjeet Singh has captured the picture, who recently also clicked Sara a few days back. Donning a blue hoodie, Sara had the same expression looking straight at the camera. Sara had captioned the post with several emoticons.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH4M-4BJHNf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Judging from the photographer and the location, it seems like Sara has joined the shoot of Atrangi Re. The team has gotten together in Delhi to film the final schedule of the project.

A few days ago, Dhanush had also shared a picture from the shoot of the upcoming movie. He had confirmed that he was shooting for the movie but Sara is yet to do the same. The image was also captured by Harjeet and featured the star in a black and white frame.

Dhanush captioned the upload as: “#atrangire #delhi #finalschedule thank you for the pic @harjeetsphotography”

Other than Atrangi Re, Sara also has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan in the pipelines.