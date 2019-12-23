Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Sara Ali Khan Wraps Up Her Shoot Day in a Poetic Way, Has Fries and Pies on Her Mind

Sara Ali Khan gave fans a cheeky peek into her pre and post-shooting regimen with photos on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 7:25 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan Wraps Up Her Shoot Day in a Poetic Way, Has Fries and Pies on Her Mind
Sara Ali Khan, who will next be seen in Coolie No.1 sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, keeps her fans and followers abreast with her life and BTS (behind the scenes) pictures on Instagram. Sara posted a couple of pictures from her shooting schedule recently. She also gave a sneak peek on her life as an actor.

Just like most her captions, the one she wrote while sharing the picture also rhymed. The caption read, "I believe in the magic in the eyes Mascara and eye shadow; sometimes sara tries, ♀️ But after pack up it’s cleanser and fries On a cheat day maybe some pies #schedulewrap."

In one of the two pictures, Sara is seen applying mascara as she preps herself for the shoot. In another picture, Sara is seen removing her makeup and cleaning her face. The actress is seen with a big black patch of running mascara under her right eye. You can see her left hand supporting her right hand as she carefully applies mascara.

Sara will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next film, where she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is said to be a sequel of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal that starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

