Why Saba Ali Khan Won't Put Out Any More Childhood Pics of Her Niece Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan’s aunt Saba Ali Khan recently shared a childhood photo of her niece on Instagram. However, she has now announced that she will not be posting any childhood pictures of the 25-year-old. Saba, who is the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, revealed that a fan page of Sara reposted the picture on Instagram by cropping her watermark and putting their own.

Upset over the immoral and illegal usage of her clicked pictures, Saba, on her Instagram story, has written that she will neve share the baby pictures of Sara.

Saba had recently shared a childhood picture of Sara on Instagram. The cute picture of Sara was clicked by her aunt Saba who had put her watermark on the photo. Calling Sara her “first jaan”, Saba wrote in the caption, “Sara … Poses for her aunt’s photo shoot. Guess I prepared her for what was yet to come.”

Saba also shared a childhood picture of Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Showering love on her nephew, Saba said she can gobble him up.

Saba is a fashion designer by profession and her Instagram bio also calls her a “Tarot reader and spiritual healer”. She also loves photography as is evident by the beautiful throwback pictures.

Saif had married actress Amrita Singh in early 1990s and had two kids Sara and Ibrahim. Saif parted ways with Amrita in 2004 and married actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Saif and Kareena also have two kids Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena is also in news for her latest book which navigates her pregnancy struggles. Titled ‘Pregnancy Bible’, the book reveals Kareena’s accounts of giving birth to Taimur and Jeh.

