Sara Ali Khan's Beach Pictures Are Unmissable and It Will Surely Brighten Up Your Day

Sara Ali Khan never fails to disappoint her fans with her stunning looks. Each time the actress shares pictures or videos on social media, it is no less than a treat for her lovers. She has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style.

Once again, Sara Ali Khan is setting fire to social media with her latest set of pictures. In these clicks, Sara can be seen posing at the seaside. While in one of the pics the actress can be seen lying on the sand, in another she can be seen looking straight at the camera. She wore a colourful beach attire and accessorised her look with earrings. The actress kept her make-up minimal and what added charm to her pictures is obviously her million-dollar smile. “Sun, Sea and Sand," the caption of Sara’s post reads.

The pictures have left fans completely impressed. The comment section of Sara Ali Khan’s post is flooded with fire and red heart emojis. While one of the fans called her ‘hot’, another social media user used the term ‘gorgeous’ to describe Sara.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming movie titled Gaslight in Gujarat with Vikrant Massey. Recently, the two were also snapped as they visited the Dwarkadhish temple in the state. Later, she also shared photos from her trip to the Nageshvara Jyotirlinga with Vikrant and dedicate her post to him in typical ‘Sara ki shayari’ way. “Nice to have you mere saath, Filming, inspiring, holding my haath, Being there and helping me for har ek baat, Thank you, Jai Bholenath," she wrote. Gaslight will be Sara and Vikrant’s first film together.

