Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for the remake of the 1995 movie Coolie No 1, took some time off from work to enjoy a small vacation in Sri Lanka.

The actress has been sharing updates about her stay in the nation via Instagram stories, giving her fans a peek into the good times she had there with her group of friends.

From drinking coconut water to eating papaya, the pictures shared by Sara are being loved by fans. Not to forget, all her Instagram stories have quirky captions or stickers to make them look even more animated.

On Tuesday, Sara shared a few pics from her getaway that show her having a gala time inside pool waters and by the beachside. One of her pics show her having coconut water while she enjoys the calm and serenity of the Sri Lankan weather. Another still has her posing by the beachside, clad in a bikini. In the pic, she looks at a distance and has her back towards the camera.

Sharing her latest round of images on Instagram, Sara wrote, "Lady in Lanka."

Check out Sara's bikini pics from Sri Lankan beachside here:

However, for Sara, happy vacay times are over for now as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night with friends who accompanied her on this exotic getaway. At the airport, Sara opted to wear an ethnic salwar suit in off-white hue. Check out her elegant airport look below:

On the movies front, Sara has Coolie No 1 releasing in May 2020, while her rom-com opposite Kartik Aaryan, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2020. There is a lot of anticipation building around both of her upcoming projects.

