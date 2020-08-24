Sara Ali Khan's Combo to Beat Monday Blues: Pool, Pink Bikini, Blue Kohl

Swimming pool, hot pink bikini and bright blue kohl comprise the formula of Sara Ali Khan to beat Monday blues.

In her new Instagram picture, Sara hits the pool in hot pink bikini. She has no make-up but bright blue kohl.

"Monday Blues, Blue Hues, Kaajal or Cactus couldn't choose, So posing with both while my coffee brews," Sara captioned the image, habitually as she does from time to time with a dash of rhyme.

Recently, Sara had posted two pictures in a neon bikini, sitting in the pool on a unicorn float.

In the professional front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The actress also stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. Shooting for the film is set to commence in October.