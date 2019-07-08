Sara Ali Khan's Cute Photo with Brother Ibrahim in London Gives Major Sibling Goals

The bond shared between siblings is something that is unparalleled. Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh are proud parents of two such youngsters - Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Sara has already made a place for herself as a promising newcomer in Bollywood, her brother also generates a lot of curiosity, making appearances in family gatherings and pictures on social media.

Sara, who debuted with Kedarnath last year, has been applauded for her acting skills in that film and in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, in which she starred alongside Ranveer Singh. Recently having completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next film, the young actress is currently holidaying in London with her mom and brother Ibrahim.

Sara is pretty regular on social media and is keeping fans updated with regular posts with her family from their vacation. On Sunday, the 23-year-old shared an image with Ibrahim that was both cute and funny. In the image, Sara can be seen sitting on a window sill, talking to her brother Ibrahim, alongside the caption, "I smile because you're my brother... I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it."

The image shows Sara and Ibrahim looking at each other, completely at ease and it's evident how much they enjoy each other's company. Sara can be seen dressed in a bright multi-colour quirky ensemble, while Ibrahim, who resembles his dad Saif Ali Khan a lot, looks cool in black jacket and grey pants.

While Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next, a film that is rumoured to be a sequel to the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim is still studying and is yet to decide whether he will foray into films or not.

