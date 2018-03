Sara Ali Khan's Debut Film Kedarnath Resumes Shooting After Director-Producer Spat

Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan is all set to go on the floor with the second schedule of their film Kedarnath as they met director Abhishek Kapoor at his office on Friday.Sushant also shared a picture of three of them on his official Twitter handle, captioned: "Jai Shiv Shambhoo ! #kedarnath #scriptreading #backtothegrind".Abhishek recently also shared a video clip marking the beginning of the second schedule of Kedarnath, simply showing a Pooja ceremony being conducted to mark the auspicious occasionThe subject of the film is a love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 floods. Abhishek has been amidst shooting the film and has completed its first schedule.Last week, the film producers KriArj Entertainment moved to the Bombay High Court to reinforce their rights on the film, after a spat with the director.However, earlier, Arjun N Kapoor, one of the co-founders of KriArj Entertainment, had told IANS, "The film is very much on and it is just a matter of little time that we will finish the film and share it to the world."(With IANS inputs)