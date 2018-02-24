English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan's Debut Film Kedarnath Resumes Shooting After Director-Producer Spat
Last week, the film producers KriArj Entertainment moved to the Bombay High Court to reinforce their rights on the film, after a spat with the director.
Image: Instagram/ KriArj Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan is all set to go on the floor with the second schedule of their film Kedarnath as they met director Abhishek Kapoor at his office on Friday.
Sushant also shared a picture of three of them on his official Twitter handle, captioned: "Jai Shiv Shambhoo ! #kedarnath #scriptreading #backtothegrind".
Abhishek recently also shared a video clip marking the beginning of the second schedule of Kedarnath, simply showing a Pooja ceremony being conducted to mark the auspicious occasion
The subject of the film is a love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 floods. Abhishek has been amidst shooting the film and has completed its first schedule.
Last week, the film producers KriArj Entertainment moved to the Bombay High Court to reinforce their rights on the film, after a spat with the director.
However, earlier, Arjun N Kapoor, one of the co-founders of KriArj Entertainment, had told IANS, "The film is very much on and it is just a matter of little time that we will finish the film and share it to the world."
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
Sushant also shared a picture of three of them on his official Twitter handle, captioned: "Jai Shiv Shambhoo ! #kedarnath #scriptreading #backtothegrind".
Jai Shiv Shambhoo !#kedarnath #scriptreading #backtothegrind pic.twitter.com/7VSwpXUhiN— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) February 23, 2018
Abhishek recently also shared a video clip marking the beginning of the second schedule of Kedarnath, simply showing a Pooja ceremony being conducted to mark the auspicious occasion
The subject of the film is a love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 floods. Abhishek has been amidst shooting the film and has completed its first schedule.
Last week, the film producers KriArj Entertainment moved to the Bombay High Court to reinforce their rights on the film, after a spat with the director.
However, earlier, Arjun N Kapoor, one of the co-founders of KriArj Entertainment, had told IANS, "The film is very much on and it is just a matter of little time that we will finish the film and share it to the world."
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock