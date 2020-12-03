Sara Ali Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Moment with 'Coolie' Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan is known for her shenanigans while working with co-stars in movies. She will next be seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan, which is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.

The first song from the film, titled Teri Bhabhi, has released on Thursday and sees Varun's character Raju dreaming to get married to Sara's character Pooja. Both Varun and Sara are livewires in the song that will surely get you grooving.

Meanwhile, Sara also shared a BTS moment with Varun while shooting the Teri Bhabhi song sequence. It is a recreation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's train moment, only Sara is seen giving Varun a hand as he runs on the platform to catch the train with Sara on it.

Teri Bhabhi track has been penned by Danish Sabri and composed by Javed-Mohsin, with Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar on the vocals. “It has been a fun journey to choreograph Varun for this song. We were able to shoot the song on a bigger canvas because of our producers Vashuji, Jackky Bhagnani. I enjoyed dancing to the beats and I hope audiences will also feel the same,” dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya told PTI.

Collie No 1 will see Varun reprise Govinda's character Raju from the 1995 film of the same name, while Sara will play Karishma Kapoor's character Pooja. Both actors have insisted the remake is a different film altogether.