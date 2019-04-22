Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sara Ali Khan's Easter Pics with Brothers Taimur & Ibrahim are Too Cute to Handle, See Here

Sara Ali Khan observed Easter festivities with brothers Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim. See her loving Easter post here.

News18.com

April 22, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan's Easter Pics with Brothers Taimur & Ibrahim are Too Cute to Handle, See Here
Image: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram
Loading...
While the world celebrated Easter with family and friends, actress Sara Ali Khan was not left behind either. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her two brothers, Taimur and Ibrahim, with whom she observed the festivities. The photo has her two brothers, seated in front of each other, in what appears to be Taimur's crib. Both are seen giving out a shy, yet cute smile for the camera and the world.

Though she was not seen in the Easter post, taking to the picture-sharing app, Sara wrote, "My Easter Bunnies #munchkins #brothersinarms #doubletrouble."



Sara was recently trolled on Instagram when on World Siblings Day she came up with a series of pictures with Ibrahim, but Taimur was not seen in any of them. Sara didn't even post a separate picture of her two-year-old brother that led to fans getting upset with the Simbba actress.



Recently, Sara was vacationing in the United States with her girl squad. Pictures of her sojourn were making rounds on social media. On the movies front, she is set to return in front of the camera for Imtiaz Ali's next film opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film's first schedule had wrapped up shoot in Delhi and the unit moved to Udaipur, where they are currently stationed.

