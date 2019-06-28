Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sara Ali Khan's Excited Response to Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2 Leaves Him All Hearts

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan exchanged pleasantries over casting of the latter in the upcoming film 'Dostana 2.'

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan's Excited Response to Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2 Leaves Him All Hearts
Image of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, courtesy of Instagram
A sequel to 2011 hit comedy film Dostana (2008) was annouced by filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday, with lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. Karan also informed that Dostana 2 will also feature another male actor, alondside Kartik, whose name was not revealed by the former while announcing the film. As soon as the news surfaced on social media, hearty congratulations started pouring in for Kartik, and Janhvi, from all quarters but Sara Ali Khan's response to the news is unmissable.

Sara, who is working with Kartik in the sequel to romance-drama film Love Aaj Kal (2009), took to Instagram to share her excitement over Dostana 2's announcement. Commenting to Kartik's post about the upcoming film, Sara wrote, "Congratulations it’s going to be lit," as she used a fire emoji to accompany her post. Responding to Sara's reply, Kartik simply made a heart emoji, forcing us to wonder whether his reaction was to Sara's excitement or otherwise. See the exchange of pleasantries on Instagram here:

Sara Ali Khan

Screenshot from Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Kartik Aaryan

Screenshot from Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Sara and Kartik were first linked up before the former's debut film Kedarnath's release. While appearing on Koffee With Karan, Sara had jokingly admitted that she had a crush on Kartik. Since then, gossip news have pegged the two as a couple, who are supposedly dating under the radar. Pictures of Sara and Kartik from the sets of Love Aaj Kal sequel are also going viral on social media and the two are often spotted hanging out together. Both Sara and Kartik are yet to spill the beans on their relationship status as of now.

