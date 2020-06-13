Sara Ali Khan's 'Expectation vs Reality' Post from Sets of Debut Film Kedarnath will Crack You Up

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in December 2018. The actress shared some behind the scenes shots from the film's sets for a fun flashback Friday post.

The 24-year-old's Instagram posta are almost always accompanied by funny or witty captions. Sharing the BTS pictures from the shoot of Kedarnath, Sara made it into her version of 'expectation vs reality' post with a 2020 twist.

She posted 3 pictures from the sets of 'Kedarnath' and tagged them 'expectation,' 'reality,' and 'reality in 2020.' In the first or the 'expectation' picture, Sara is seen gracefully posing in an Indian outfit sitting on a rock somewhere in Uttarakhand.

The 'reality' picture showed her getting ready for a shoot wearing a puffer jacket and evidently feeling cold due to Uttarakhand's chilly weather. The 'reality in 2020' on the other hand was quite extreme as she was seen severely injured and there is fake blood all over her body.

"Expectation ‍♀️‍♀️ Reality ‍♀️ Reality in 2020 ‍♀️‍♀️ #flashbackfriday #kedarnath," she wrote while sharing the photos. Take a look:

Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara, tells an inter-faith love story between a well-to-do Hindu Brahmin girl and a humble Muslim boy. The sudden rains of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods devastate the region, and the couple are forced to survive against the elements and face the ultimate test of their love.

