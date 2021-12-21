Sara Ali Khan’s Favourite Thing About Father Saif Ali Khan’s Film Tashan Was Kareena Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan recently spoke about her favourite moments involving her father, Saif Ali Khan, and her Atrangi Re co-star, Akshay Kumar, on screen. Sara said that she enjoyed watching the 2008 film, Tashan. However, she mentioned that her key takeaway from the multi-starrer was Kareena Kapoor’s track, Chhaliya Chhaliya. She even complimented Kareena about her diligence towards work.

Saif and Akshay have, in the past, worked together on various other projects like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, and Aarzoo. But, among all projects, Sara’s favourite was Tashan. A Yash Raj production, the movie also starred Anil Kapoor and was a directorial debut for Vijay Krishna Acharya.

“The most recent, which is probably what I remember best, is maybe Tashan. I enjoyed Tashan a lot, even though Kareena in Chhaliya Chhaliya was my takeaway. Shouldn’t say that about a co-actor or your father, so I don’t know,” said Sara, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan.

In the interview, Sara also talked about the elements and traits of Kareena that inspired her and made her want to imbibe them. She specifically talked about how she was smitten with Kareena’s professionalism. Sara said, “I think that one of the most inspirational things about Kareena is her professionalism. She is a mother of two children, but she is still out there doing her brands, doing her films.”

She added that Kareena is the perfect example of ‘once an actor, always an actor,’ and that she wishes to prioritise her work, similar to Kareena, as her life grows. She even shared how her father is actively participating in all her projects and is objective about his views regarding Sara’s work, with a tinge of bias as a father.

Sara Ali Khan’s latest project is simmering to be launched on December 24. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film has paired her up with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It will be a direct-to-digital release and will be launched on Disney+ Hotstar, exclusively.

