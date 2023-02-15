CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsKiara AdvaniMovie ReviewsKylie JennerPathaan
Home » News » Movies » Sara Ali Khan’s Gorgeous Pics Near Sydney’s Opera House Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat; See Post
2-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan’s Gorgeous Pics Near Sydney’s Opera House Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat; See Post

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 19:13 IST

Sydney

Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in Sydney, Australia.

Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in Sydney, Australia.

Sara Ali Khan is seen posing near Sydney's Opera House in pics from her latest Instagram post. The actress looks stunning in a white sharara set.

Sara Ali Khan seems to have taken a break from her busy schedule, as she has been satisfying her wanderlust quotient in Australia. Having the time of her life in Sydney, the actress has constantly been teasing the internet with radiant pictures from her vacation. After soaking in the sun at the beach and a day at Melbourne Zoo, Sara has now shared glimpses of her next spot and which is the iconic Sydney Opera House.

However, what caught all the attention was Sara channelling her inner desi-ness in front of the Opera House, and wearing a simple white sharara set for her visit. Sharing a series of pictures on her official Instagram account, Sara mentioned that her holiday gave her “peace.”

While sharing the pictures, Sara wrote in the caption, “The horizon changes but the sun doesn’t.” The Kedarnath actress ended the caption with hashtags like, “constant, forever, and peace.” Looking absolutely ravishing, Sara in the pictures can be seen posing in front of the iconic Harbour Bridge. Decked in a beautiful white sharara, featuring contrasting black embroidery, Sara’s pictures are proof that she beats the traditional look even if you are living west. Flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera, Sara in the second picture can be seen gracefully posing in front of the Sydney Opera House. Adorned with sun rays, Sara gives a splendid view of the setting sun.

Earlier, Sara summed up her Melbourne visit in just “a minute”. She dropped a Melbourne photo dump on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Sara looked no less than a bundle of happiness as she visited Melbourne zoo and mesmerising beaches among others. Apart from getting herself clicked in all goofy and candid moments, the actress dished out some major fashion goals. While sharing the picture, Sara wrote in the caption, “Sara in Sydney…& a minute in Melbourne.”

Sara also uploaded a picture of herself, soaking in the sun at the beach. While sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Sunny, Smiley, Sydney.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re. Next, the actress will be seen in Metro In Dino, which is the sequel to Life In A Metro. Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, the movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, apart from Sara.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. australia
  2. opera house
  3. Sara Ali Khan
  4. sydney
first published:February 15, 2023, 19:13 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 19:13 IST
Read More