Sara Ali Khan's Graduation Day Video Feat. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Goes Viral
Sara Ali Khan's graduation day video shows Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh cheering for their daughter from the crowd.
Image of Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, courtesy of Instagram
A throwback video that features Sara Ali Khan receiving her graduation degree from Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani at Dhirubhai Ambani International School is going viral on social media. The video has Sara in her teens as she appears all excited on the occasion. Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are seen cheering for their daughter as they observe and celebrate the proud moment amid the crowd.
An elated Sara gets onto the stage and receives warm welcome from Nita and Aamir, who were present on stage to felicitate the students. As she walks up, Sara waves out to her parents who are sitting in the audience to cheer for their daughter.
Sara later went on to complete her higher education from Columbia University, announce to which was made in the ceremony itself.
Check out Sara's graduation day video here:
On the movies front, Sara has two big projects lined up release in 2020. One is opposite rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan and is directed by Imitiaz Ali. The rom-com does mot have an official title yet and is largely referred to as Aaj Kal.
She also has Coolie No 1 reboot opposite Varun Dhawan, which releases in May 2020. In the reboot, Sara will step into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor, who played the role of Malti in the 1995 original. The film also co-stars Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role and it is believed that Main Toh Raaste Se song will be recreated with the new pair.
More details on the front are yet to arrive.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel V-Fiber Broadband: 1Gbps Speed, 1000GB Free Data And Plans From Rs 799
- Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Confronts Shantanu Maheshwari Over Claims of Bias
- UK Clothing Brand Trolled for Trying to Sell Indian-Style Kurta as 'Vintage Boho Dress'
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5