A throwback video that features Sara Ali Khan receiving her graduation degree from Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani at Dhirubhai Ambani International School is going viral on social media. The video has Sara in her teens as she appears all excited on the occasion. Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are seen cheering for their daughter as they observe and celebrate the proud moment amid the crowd.

An elated Sara gets onto the stage and receives warm welcome from Nita and Aamir, who were present on stage to felicitate the students. As she walks up, Sara waves out to her parents who are sitting in the audience to cheer for their daughter.

Sara later went on to complete her higher education from Columbia University, announce to which was made in the ceremony itself.

Check out Sara's graduation day video here:

On the movies front, Sara has two big projects lined up release in 2020. One is opposite rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan and is directed by Imitiaz Ali. The rom-com does mot have an official title yet and is largely referred to as Aaj Kal.

She also has Coolie No 1 reboot opposite Varun Dhawan, which releases in May 2020. In the reboot, Sara will step into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor, who played the role of Malti in the 1995 original. The film also co-stars Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role and it is believed that Main Toh Raaste Se song will be recreated with the new pair.

More details on the front are yet to arrive.

