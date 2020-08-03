Sara Ali Khan's Happy Rakhi Post has Brother Ibrahim Toppling Her Into the Pool

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are among the most famous star siblings right now, with fans following their every update on social media. While Ibrahim is not so forthcoming, Sara keeps her social media filled with photos and fun videos with her brother.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan the Love Aaj Kal actress posted a video of the two of them in the pool. While Sara is seen floating atop an inflatable unicorn, Ibrahim is playing in the water. The younger sibling tries to pull a prank on his sister by toppling the rubber unicorn.

Sara keeps screaming at him asking him to stop, but Ibrahim doesn't listen, and Sara land into the water. "When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime," Sara posted the video with this caption.

Sara wished everyone on Eid and Friendship Day with a collage of photos with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita.

It's evident from her social media posts how close a bond the actress shares with her brother.