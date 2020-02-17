Sara Ali Khan's 'Like Mother, Like Daughter' Pic with Amrita Singh is the Best Thing Today

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is known for sharing candid family moments on social media. Be it her brothers Ibrahim and Taimur, her mother Amrita Singh or her close friends and colleagues, Sara never shies from expressing her love and regard for people close to her. Now, in a new post, Sara was seen posing exactly like her mother, dressed in a similar outfit as hers but in a different shade.

Posting a side-by-side image with her mother, Sara shared her 'like mother, like daughter' moment on Instagram. Sara made her presence felt at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 edition in Mumbai where she walked the ramp for ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

During a photo session, Sara posed like her mother Amrita had during one of her previous photo-shoots. Sara's resemblance to her mother's picture from the past is sure to leave you amazed. Check out the new pic shared by Sara on social media below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's latest release Love Aaj Kal, alongside Kartik Aaryan is running in theatres now. The film opened to good response on day one, Valentine's Day, at the box office but saw steep decline in its collections on day two, Saturday.

Sara's next is with Varun Dhawan. Titled Coolie No 1, the comedy film is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan. She has also signed on to be part of Dhanush and Akshay Kumar-starrer Atrangi Re, which is directed by Aanand L Rai.

