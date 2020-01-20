Sara Ali Khan’s Monday Motivation Pics from Love Aaj Kal Sets Will Make You 'Fall in Love with Life'

Sara Ali Khan, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, has shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the location of the shooting. With the sun-kissed pictures, the Simmba actress gave some major Monday motivation goals and inspired her fans to 'fall in love with life'.

In the picture, Sara is seen sporting a cold shoulder sweat-shirt over an olive green skirt along with funky monochromatic sneakers. She completed her look with a big blue-strapped tote-bag in a nude shade. On the hair front, she tied her hair in a half bun and looked absolutely gorgeous posing against a graffiti wall in daylight.

She captioned the pictures, “Fall in love with life #mondaymotivation #bts #LoveAajKal (sic)." Take a look:

The upcoming romantic drama's official trailer released on Friday, which had received mixed reactions from the audience. Many seemed disappointed while some called it a good trailer and said are excited to see Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan together.

One user wrote, “I genuinely loved the trailer!” Another not so impressed user commented, “The only good thing about the trailer is the music by Arijit Singh.”

Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan, who starred in Imtiaz Ali’s first installment in 2009 opposite Deepika Padukone, had also reacted to the trailer during an interaction with The Indian Express. He said, “I kind of like my film’s trailer more”.

Furthermore, he wished the actors and said, “I don’t know why I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I saw the trailer, and obviously, I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best for everything she does because she is my daughter.”

Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

