Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan's Mother Amrita Singh Doesn't Mind Kartik Aaryan Interrupting Her Video Calls

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are working together in Imtiaz Ali's next film. Lately, they have been spotted together at several occasions.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sara Ali Khan's Mother Amrita Singh Doesn't Mind Kartik Aaryan Interrupting Her Video Calls
Images: Instagram
Loading...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan became the talk of the town when the former confessed having a celebrity crush on the actor on national television. Sara also said that she wants to date Kartik.

Now, that Sara and Kartik are shooting together for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, the two continue to fuel romance rumours every now and then. As per latest reports, Kartik also bonds well with Sara's mother Amrita Singh. The veteran actress doesn't even mind him interrupting her and Sara's video calls.

"Sara was away shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a long time for Love Aaj Kal. She would face-time with her mom daily as and when she was free. Even Kartik Aaryan would join in the conversations at times. Amrita Ji did not mind and would chat with him as well," Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying.

On the movies front, Kartik is fresh off the success of his last release Luka Chuppi and is currently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He has also signed up for Dostana 2, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and a Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel as well. Sara, on the other hand, has Coolie No 1 reboot opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

Sara and Kartik are coming together for Imtiaz Ali's 2020 romance-drama film. The film does not have an official title yet but is largely referred to as Ali's sequel to 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram