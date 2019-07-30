Sara Ali Khan's Mother Amrita Singh Doesn't Mind Kartik Aaryan Interrupting Her Video Calls

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan became the talk of the town when the former confessed having a celebrity crush on the actor on national television. Sara also said that she wants to date Kartik.

Now, that Sara and Kartik are shooting together for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, the two continue to fuel romance rumours every now and then. As per latest reports, Kartik also bonds well with Sara's mother Amrita Singh. The veteran actress doesn't even mind him interrupting her and Sara's video calls.

"Sara was away shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a long time for Love Aaj Kal. She would face-time with her mom daily as and when she was free. Even Kartik Aaryan would join in the conversations at times. Amrita Ji did not mind and would chat with him as well," Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying.

On the movies front, Kartik is fresh off the success of his last release Luka Chuppi and is currently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He has also signed up for Dostana 2, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and a Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel as well. Sara, on the other hand, has Coolie No 1 reboot opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

Sara and Kartik are coming together for Imtiaz Ali's 2020 romance-drama film. The film does not have an official title yet but is largely referred to as Ali's sequel to 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal.

