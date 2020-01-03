Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sara Ali Khan's New Beach Pictures Will Make You Crave for a Holiday

Sara Ali Khan, who is holidaying with her family in the Maldives is treating her fans with regular pictures and videos from her vacation.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan's New Beach Pictures Will Make You Crave for a Holiday
Sara Ali Khan, who is holidaying with her family in the Maldives is treating her fans with regular pictures and videos from her vacation.

Actress Sara Ali Khan shares a strong bond with her family is often sharing updates on social media. The Simmba actress, who is holidaying with her family in the Maldives is treating her fans with regular pictures and videos from her vacation.

On Thursday, Sara took to her Instagram stories to share the snaps from the trip. In one of the videos, Amrita Singh can be seen jet-skiing with her daughter riding pillion. In the video, Amrita Singh looked confident as she drove the jet ski while Sara seemed to be really enjoying the ride. She had held her mother by the arm and was seen smiling for the camera.

Sara posted a sticker on her story which said, “Mother-Daughter Time”

She also shared photos of the picturesque destination. In one of the pics, she is seen performing yoga, while in another, she is seen taking a sun-bath in the middle of the sea. Take a look:

The Kedarnath actress had earlier shared a picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Two posed for the gram, dipped in clear blue waters. Sara captioned the picture, “When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing”.

On the work front, Sara’s last movie was Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which also starred Ranveer Singh. She will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s yet-to-be-titled project, which will release on February 14, 2020. Sara also has Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No.1 in her kitty. The film is slated for a release on May 1, 2020.

