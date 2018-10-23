GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sara Ali Khan’s Photos with Her BFF Will Give You Major #FriendshipGoals, See Pics

A regular on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan often posts snippets of her work, family and vacations on the photo-video sharing app.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
Sara is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter. (Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)
Sara Ali Khan, who is all geared up to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of heart-warming images with her best friend Kamya Arora.

In the first photo, she looks beautiful in a monochrome shot which appears to have been taken at a party. In the second, Sara and Kamya pose outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The third and the fourth pictures are also black-and-whites. In both the photos, the two are dressed in winter wear complete with jackets, scarves, boots, gloves and earmuffs.

“There will be dozens who take your breath away, the one who reminds you to breathe is the one you should keep...❤️ #bestmemories#alwaysandforever #crazyandcrazier#rocksolid #myperson #favourite#happyplace,” Sara captioned the images.



The daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, Sara made her Instagram debut on August 15, two days after her 23rd birthday.

She has recently returned from Switzerland where she was shooting for Simmba with Ranveer and Rohit Shetty.



Slated to release on December 28, the Karan Johar production is the Hindi remake of the 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper. Other than Ranveer and Sara, Simmba also stars Sonu Sood in a pivotal role. 

After Simmba, Sara will next be seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.
