Sara Ali Khan's Pic with Brother Ibrahim is a Perfect Flashback Friday Moment

This photo featuring actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can totally be regarded as the perfect flashback Friday moment. In the snap, one can see Sara dressed in an ethnic violet and indigo outfit while Ibrahim is donning a yellow kurta with white pyjamas.

Off late, the brother-sister duo has been sharing pictures and videos from their daily activities on social media platforms. On Thursday, Ibrahim picked an unseen childhood picture with Sara for his Instagram timeline.

Captioning the adorable photo, he said, “The face I make when it’s me who can bully Sara now”. The Love Aaj Kal actor took to the comment section and wrote, “It was always you”.

Earlier, Sara had shared ‘knock knock’ jokes clips featuring herself and Ibrahim.

“For now, we all live under a rock All of us- the nerd the jock In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock While we do our favourite Knock Knock #knockout".

Sara will be seen sharing the screen space with actor Varun Dhawan in the comedy film titled Coolie No.1. She will also be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

