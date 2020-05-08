MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan's Pic with Brother Ibrahim is a Perfect Flashback Friday Moment

Sara Ali Khan's Pic with Brother Ibrahim is a Perfect Flashback Friday Moment

In the snap, one can see Sara Ali Khan dressed in an ethnic violet and indigo outfit while Ibrahim Ali Khan is donning a yellow kurta with white pyjamas.

Share this:

This photo featuring actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can totally be regarded as the perfect flashback Friday moment. In the snap, one can see Sara dressed in an ethnic violet and indigo outfit while Ibrahim is donning a yellow kurta with white pyjamas.

Off late, the brother-sister duo has been sharing pictures and videos from their daily activities on social media platforms. On Thursday, Ibrahim picked an unseen childhood picture with Sara for his Instagram timeline.

Captioning the adorable photo, he said, “The face I make when it’s me who can bully Sara now”. The Love Aaj Kal actor took to the comment section and wrote, “It was always you”.

Earlier, Sara had shared ‘knock knock’ jokes clips featuring herself and Ibrahim.

“For now, we all live under a rock All of us- the nerd the jock In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock While we do our favourite Knock Knock #knockout".

Sara will be seen sharing the screen space with actor Varun Dhawan in the comedy film titled Coolie No.1. She will also be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading