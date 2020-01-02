Take the pledge to vote

Sara Ali Khan's Pool Side Pics with Brother Ibrahim Khan Will Wash Away All Your Blues

Before a busy 2020, Sara Ali Khan is on a break and is making the most of her holidays. Treating her fans, she shared news pics with her brother Ibrahim Khan. See here.

January 2, 2020
Sara Ali Khan's Pool Side Pics with Brother Ibrahim Khan Will Wash Away All Your Blues
Before a busy 2020, Sara Ali Khan is on a break and is making the most of her holidays. Treating her fans, she shared news pics with her brother Ibrahim Khan. See here.

Lately, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan have become one of the most loved siblings of Bollywood. From being on magazine covers to posing together on festive eves, the brother-sister duo has taken over the internet in an adorable way. Now treating her fans, Sara has shared some new pics from their recent vacation.

In the pictures, the two can be seen having a fun time as they enjoy the 'blues' in the middle of a pool. "When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing," Sara captioned the pictures.

Although it seems to be a while before we get to see her next on the silver screen, Sara’s fans are super happy to get updates of their favorite star. Sara has been quite active on social media and has been sharing a number of pics from her vacation.

Earlier, the actress shared some photos, where she can be seen donning a pastel pink bikini and basking in the pool. Her pictures have created quite a storm on social media.

On the films front, Sara will have a busy 2020. She is awaiting the release of Imtiaz Ali's untitled film with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated for Valentine’s Day release. Sara will also be seen in the remake of 1995 comedy blockbuster hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Coolie no.1. The movie is produced and directed by David Dhawan and has Varun Dhawan playing the male lead.

