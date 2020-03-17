English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan's Spiritual Outing to Varanasi with Amrita Singh is a Totally Different Mood, Watch Videos

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

In several videos, Sara Ali Khan is seen attending the Ganga aarti along with her mother Amrita Singh. Seeing Sara's videos, netizens asked her to take precautionary measures due to coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Netizens were shocked to see actress Sara Ali Khan attending the Ganga aarti and walking in the crowded streets of Varanasi despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara on Monday took to Instagram and posted a video in which she is seen giving a short tour of one of the crowded streets of Varanasi.

"Namaste Darshako. Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day. So much fun - such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay," she captioned the video.

There's another video doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sara is seen attending the Ganga aarti along with her mother Amrita Singh.

Seeing Sara's videos, netizens asked her to take precautionary measures due to coronavirus.

"Please wear mask Sara," a user commented.

Another one wrote: "Please avoid going outdoors and please don't touch anything."

On the film front, Sara will next be seen in the remake of David Dhawan's "Coolie No 1".

