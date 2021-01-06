Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan featured in 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali but failed to weave any magic in fans' hearts. However, its music was appreciated and some tracks are liked even now. In the lead up to the movie shooting, Sara had even confessed wanting to go on a date with Kartik on celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. Later, while filming Love Aaj Kal their romance rumours became everyday talk.

Now, almost one year down the line, Sara was guest on The Kapil Sharma Show where she came with her Coolie No 1 co-stars Johnny Lever, Varun Dhawan, Rajpal Yadav and Javed Jaffery. While the cast interacted with Kapil, the show host asked Varun, "Who is 'Flirt No 1' in the film industry?" Varun named Kartik. Then Kapil turns towards Sara as if to seek her validation or response on Varun's statements. But Sara gives off a strange expression at first and then says, "The number you are trying to call is permanently switched off. Kindly try later. In fact, never try again." She seems to pass on the question on Kartik jokingly.

On the work front, Sara will feature in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re next opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Kartik, on the other hand, will shoot for Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor in the coming time. He also has to finish shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.