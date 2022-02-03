Sara Ali Khan's Sweet Message on Her Mug Wins Over the Internet: 'AS Ki Beti Sara'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a new-age star who enjoys a massive fan following due to her girl next door approach and quirky attitude. It is not an unknown fact that the 26-year-old is a fitness enthusiast and visits gyms and does go to Pilates classes very often. On Thursday afternoon, she was clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai, and she candidly posed for the shutterbugs, and besides her gorgeousness, what caught our attention was a sweet message imprinted on her mug.

In the photographs, the Kedarnath star was seen sporting a sheer white shirt which she paired with ripped denim shorts. Keeping the COVID-19 mandates in mind, she had a black face mask on. With her long luscious locks open in the air, the actress looked stunning.

The message written on her mug was, “AS ki beti Sara,” and it had a tiny cute pink flower with it. Take a look at the pictures here:

The message imprinted on the mug has the initials of her parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The actress is a doting daughter to her parents and even if the two are apart, she keeps on displaying the love she has for her parents via adorable pictures on social media.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

The Love Aaj Kal actress is an avid traveller and keeps on visiting exotic locations. A few days back, Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to mesmerising pictures from vacation with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in the heaven of earth, Kashmir. Sara bombarded her Instagram with vacation pictures and gave her fans some travel-inspo with the photographs. She has also featured Ibrahim in a few photos.

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is basking the success of her latest release Atrangi Re which has been helmed by Aanand L Rai. It also featured Akshay Kumar and South Superstar Dhanush in pivotal roles. The actress has just wrapped the shoot with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next. The movie is yet to be titled.

