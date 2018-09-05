English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan's Teacher's Day Messages For Her Simba and Kedarnath Directors are Heart-warming, See Posts Here
On the occasion of Teacher's Day the actress took to Instagram to share heartfelt messages for her director.
Sara Alia Khan daughter of Saif Ali Khan is much popular among the audience. The actress will be making her debut with Rohit Shetty's Simba opposite Ranveer Singh. Even before her first film has hit the screens, she's is already a part of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sharing a picture with Simba director Rohit shetty she wrote, "Happy Teachers’ Day @itsrohitshetty Sir!!Thank you for being the kindest, warmest and most giving person I know. And thank you for trying to teach me not just my job, but how to be a better person each time I meet you. #simmba #gratitude #boss."
For Abhishek Kapoor, her director for Kedarnath she wrote, "शिक्षक दिवस की बहुत शुभकामनाएँ @gattukapoor । इस दिन पर मैं आपका शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहती हूँ कि आपने मुझे केदारनाथ की इस यात्रा पर ले जाना उचित समझा। इस मौक़े के लिए, आपके प्रोत्साहन के लिए और मेरे प्रति आपके धीरज के लिए मैं हमेशा आपकी आभारी रहूँगी। #kedarnath #jaibholenath #shambu
Sara Ali Khan joined Instagram two days after her birthday i.e. on Independence Day. Though she has been a social media darling for a while now, with innumerable dedicated fan pages and her images of parties and vacations breaking the internet every once in a while, Sara had maintained a distance from the media glare thus far.
Sara Ali Khan joined Instagram two days after her birthday i.e. on Independence Day. Though she has been a social media darling for a while now, with innumerable dedicated fan pages and her images of parties and vacations breaking the internet every once in a while, Sara had maintained a distance from the media glare thus far.
