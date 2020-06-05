Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Thursday Picture Is The Cutest Thing You'll See On Internet Today

Sara Ali Khan seems to be rummaging through dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. The 24-year-old actress dug out a photo wherein she looks like a cute doll.

In the photo, the doe-eyed Sara is seen wearing two braided ponytails. Not to miss, the million dollar adorable expression she is giving into the camera.

The Love Aaj Kal actress, who has been rather active on social media, has been treating her fans with ample doses of delightful throwbacks.

Over the weekend, the Simmba actress compiled some unseen snippets including a range of glimpses from her pre-transformation time. Sara also added clippings of her present-day dedicated workout sessions and fans were stunned to see her epic makeover.

She shared it on Instagram and wrote, “Namaste Darshako. Lockdown Edition. Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha (sic.)”

Take a look at some lovely throwback posted by Sara:

Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The David Dhawan directorial will see Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in important roles. The movie is an official remake with the same name that originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Sara has also signed Raanjhanaa maker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re wherein she will be seen in dual roles. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be playing the male leads. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman.