Sara Ali Khan’s Throwback Video of Singing ‘Tum Hi Ho’ With Her Friends Has Gone Viral

While Sara Ali Khan has been grabbing the limelight with her amazing pictures on social media, an old video of her singing Tum Hi Ho song from Aashiqui 2 has been surfaced on the Internet. The video appears to be from a house party of the actress with her friends.

In the video, Sara looks completely at ease and carefree as she enjoying with her friends.

Earlier, the actress had shared a video of her showing the transformation of herself and how she reduces her weight. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Namaste Darshako. Lockdown EditionEpisode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha."

View this post on Instagram Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on May 30, 2020 at 5:16am PDT

Sara’s weight-loss journey from 96 kgs to 52 kgs is truly an inspiration for everyone. The actress had really worked hard on herself before getting into films.

On Wednesday, Sara took the Internet by storm as she posed in blue lipstick.

The caption of the picture reads, "Back to blue."

View this post on Instagram Back to Blue : @orry1 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Sep 2, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

Many Bollywood celebrities dropped comments complimenting the shade of lipstick.

Meanwhile, the actress has resumed shooting for her upcoming projects and several pictures of her from the set has been surfaced on the Internet. She was snapped at the Mehboob Studio, Mumbai.

In the pictures, Sara turned heads in a dazzling lehenga.

The actress is gearing up for Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Varun’s father director David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 Bollywood hit of the same name that starrer Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Sara also has Atrangi Re in her kitty. The films also feature Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.