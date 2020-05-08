Sara Ali Khan’s Throwback Video Will Motivate You To Be Stronger and Determined

Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a throwback video that shows her doing some strength training. She shared the clip with a motivational and inspirational message for her fans and followers.







“Don’t pray for lighter burdens, Work for a #stronger back, Wake up #determined, sleep #satisfied, Don’t allow yourself to crack,, And if you stop or fail or fall Just get right back on track #flashbackfriday,” she captioned the post.

The Kedarnath star has of late been sharing throwback pic on social media that has kept her fanbase entertained. She also keeps posting the ‘Knock Knock’ joke videos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi.







Sara is spending the lockdown time with her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim at their Mumbai residence.







On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal where she was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film depicted the problems of modern day relationships. Released on Valentine’s Day this year, it also starred Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles.







Sara will next be seen in the remake of 1995 comedy film titled Coolie No.1. She will be working with Varun Dhawan, and the duo will step into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. The 1995 film was a big hit and much loved for its comic timing.

The current Coolie No.1 is also being directed by David Dhawan and stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery and Rajpal Yadav.

