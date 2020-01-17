Sara Ali Khan's 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho' Line from Love Aaj Kal Trailer is a Hit Meme Now
It is clear from the Love Aaj Kal trailer that this film has everything that you have seen in the original film by the same name. At least the memes are new.
The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited film Love Aaj Kal is finally out, and as expected, meme makers on Twitter have set to work. Various scenes and dialogues have struck a funny chord with them, giving rise to extremely relatable memes.
Among the most popular scenes/dialogues are Sara Ali Khan's "Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho" and Kartik Aaryan's "Aana toh poori tarah aana, ya toh aana hi mat." The scene set in the '90s where a policeman catches them in the park trying to get cozy has also become a popular meme.
It is clear from the 3-minute long video that this film has everything that you have seen in the original film by the same name. At least the memes are new. We have brought some of them here.
When your teacher is frustrated bcz of uTeacher: #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/NJZyLZCFKE— SUBHAM (@subham001aim) January 17, 2020
#LoveAajKalAfter 4 months of relationship: He/she: pic.twitter.com/L4oJBJyHZs— Rohit Narwariia (@_ruhhh) January 17, 2020
Me to unwanted notifications from apps on my phone: #KartikAaryan #LoveAajKal #LoveAajKal2 #SaraAliKhan #LoveAajKalTrailer pic.twitter.com/HdwsBC8o5n— FilterCopy (@filtercopy) January 17, 2020
This one is so relatable:
#LoveAajKal#LoveAajKaltrailerEveryday ,My Boss to me ,Bhai kal se pic.twitter.com/MjMMH2VhHl— . (@Keshuuu8) January 17, 2020
Me to my Tummy #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/iBWBtrq7dx— Labdhi Shah (@honey1925) January 17, 2020
Insomniacs will relate to this:
Me to sleep at 1 AM#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalTrailer pic.twitter.com/l7o5H8CsCR— Rahul Bhardwaj (@_rahulism_) January 17, 2020
After watching trailer.Everyone be like#LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/ihap6NkNVw— Akshitha💫 (@girl_wid_humour) January 17, 2020
How many songs from the original??? #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/w3hfKaAfTM— CHHAPAAK IN THEATERS... (@Vishnu__Bala) January 17, 2020
#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKal2 When you ask for Half dayBoss: pic.twitter.com/qyBOBykc1t— Pratik Nagar (@Praticastic) January 17, 2020
The film follows the same formula as the original, tracing two love stories - one in 1990 and the other in 2020. Also starring Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma, Love Aaj Kal will release on Valentine's Day.
