1-min read

Sara Ali Khan's 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho' Line from Love Aaj Kal Trailer is a Hit Meme Now

It is clear from the Love Aaj Kal trailer that this film has everything that you have seen in the original film by the same name. At least the memes are new.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan's 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho' Line from Love Aaj Kal Trailer is a Hit Meme Now
Images: Twitter

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited film Love Aaj Kal is finally out, and as expected, meme makers on Twitter have set to work. Various scenes and dialogues have struck a funny chord with them, giving rise to extremely relatable memes.

Among the most popular scenes/dialogues are Sara Ali Khan's "Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho" and Kartik Aaryan's "Aana toh poori tarah aana, ya toh aana hi mat." The scene set in the '90s where a policeman catches them in the park trying to get cozy has also become a popular meme.

It is clear from the 3-minute long video that this film has everything that you have seen in the original film by the same name. At least the memes are new. We have brought some of them here.

This one is so relatable:

Insomniacs will relate to this:

The film follows the same formula as the original, tracing two love stories - one in 1990 and the other in 2020. Also starring Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma, Love Aaj Kal will release on Valentine's Day.

