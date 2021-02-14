Sara Ali Khan's V-Day Motto: Always Remember to be Your Own 'Bae'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her Valentine's Day motto and urged everyone to always remember to be their own 'Bae'.

Bae is an acronym that stands for "before anyone else" or can be used as a short form for "baby" or "babe".

Sara posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen doing yoga dressed in lavender shorts paired with black sports bra.

"Self love for Valentine's Day. Always remember to be your own Bae," she wrote alongside the image.

Sara recently shared a picture with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and called it her "fan moment".

On the work front, Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film Coolie No. 1 along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next, Atrangi Re. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai.A

Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.