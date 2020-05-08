'Sara and I are Very Close, I Don't Like Her Leaving Bombay,' Says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have a good rapport with Saif Ali Khan's children Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. We have seen them hang out together during festivals and Sara and Kareena have often expressed their admiration for each other.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Saif and Sara had also spoken about their vacation time with Kareena in Europe. Kareena also spoke to Sara on her radio show What Women Want, wherein she said that latter made her upset by not eating pizza anymore.

Now in a throwback interview on Zee Cafe, when Kareena was asked about her equation with Sara and Ibrahim, she had said, "I love them dearly, we've just come back from a vacation in London and both of them are extremely well brought up. I'm yet to see children who are so forthcoming and open. When Sara was leaving, I was deeply upset, because I don't like her leaving Bombay and we are very close."

She also spoke about Saif's family, saying, "Saif loves the atmosphere at home, where we are all sitting together eating, having fun like one big Iranian Family. That's what I enjoy and that's what he (Saif) feels I've brought to the family."

Kareena's parenthood is often talked about. The audience have witnessed her evolve from the feisty Poo to a royal begum, to mother to a three-year-old son now. In 2014, when asked about having a family, she had said, "Right now, it's not even a thought in our mind. I would love to be a mother, but not for the next two years because the drive is still there." In 2019 she said in another interview to Komal Nahata, "I will have my second baby in the next two years."