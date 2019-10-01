Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Stunning in Their First Ever Magazine Photoshoot Together

The children of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, are often spotted together vacationing or cheering for each other, and by the looks of Sara's Instagram, the two share a very special bond. Now, the siblings have come together for the very first photoshoot together. The two appeared together for Hello Magazine and talked about their bond, legacy, and life ahead.

Sara posted a couple of pictures where the two could be seen wearing quite colourful and stylish outfits. She captioned the picture as "Yo Bro."

In the magazine cover posted by Hello Magazine, the two could be seen in their festive best. The siblings were styled by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's sequel to Love Aaj Kal. Her co-star is Kartik Aaryan. Apart from that, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan.

