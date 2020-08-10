Sara Bareilles to star in Peacock comedy about a girl group

NEW YORK Sara Bareilles will be acting against type in her next role: She’ll be playing a washed-up musician.

The NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock said Monday the Grammy-winning artist and Broadway songwriter Bareilles will star in Girls5eva, co-produced by Tina Fey.

The comedy is about a one-hit-wonder girl group called Girls5eva from the 1990s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

Bareilles will play Dawn, a former member of Girls5eva who is now managing her familys small Italian restaurant in New York City.

Bareilless hits include Love Song and Brave. She composed the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical Waitress and made her Broadway acting debut in 2017 by stepping into the shows lead role.

Recently, she served as executive producer for Little Voice, a 10-episode series, for which she created the original music.

I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of ‘Girls5eva,'” she said in a statement.

Meredith Scardino will be writer and executive producer for the series. Fey will be an executive producer. No other casting was revealed, nor the date of its premiere.

