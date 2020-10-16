Sara Gurpal Glows in Insta Post Amidst Rumours of Her Return in Bigg Boss 14

Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal has been at the centre of controversy after she became the first contestant to be evicted out of the Bigg Boss house earlier this week.

There has been social media outrage over the decision and even Sara has spoken on the unfair call of eviction. In the midst of all this, Sara is not letting her hopes down as her Instagram account suggests.

In an update made earlier on Friday, Sara posted a smiling picture of her on her official Instagram account. Wearing a lavish green traditional outfit, Sara looks away from the camera. The caption to the post is testament to her confident emotional state as it reads, “Never stop being Awesome!”

Despite getting only one nomination, the seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan decided that Sara should leave the house. While Gauahar and Hina wanted Nishant Malkhani to be evicted, Sidharth stood firm with Sara and after a long discussion, the Punjabi actress had to bid adieu to Bigg Boss 14. Upon her eviction, Sara has spoken to the media and has said that it was Sidharth who deliberately ousted her.

Fans have been angry at the decision with many calling it a biased decision. Following this, reports were rife that she will be making a return to the house soon.

Entertainment portals reported that Sara will be returning to the house after a few days. This is not a surprise move at all as multiple contestants have been brought back to the Bigg Boss house after they were evicted. In fact, almost all of them have been given a new responsibility or secret task upon their return. So, it will be interesting to see what new avatar Sara returns in, if she ever makes a return to the Bigg Boss house.